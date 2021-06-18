Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD
Dr. Gunwant Mallik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Nerves LLC450 Alkyre Run Ste 300, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 942-0132
Terre Haute Regional Hospital3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-0021
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He is an excellent surgeon and a very considerate man. He was thorough in his explanation of my issues and the approach in correcting them. Throughout the hospital the nursing staff were very complimentary of his practice and either had used him or would do so if they had issues.
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376527663
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
