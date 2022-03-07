See All Otolaryngologists in Dallas, TX
Overview

Dr. Gunnar West, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Il and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster, Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. West works at Ear Nose and Throat Care in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose Throat Care PA
    2448 W ILLINOIS AVE, Dallas, TX 75233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 330-7028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 07, 2022
    I am so happy and very relief with the care Dr. West provided me with the arching ear I had for months. He was very polite and instructed me properly how to clean my ears right. I have highly recommended all my friends and family to get the care with him. Thank you.
    Ms. Lopez — Mar 07, 2022
    About Dr. Gunnar West, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English, Spanish
    1831196534
    Education & Certifications

    Tulsa Regional Medical Center
    Tripler Army Ctr
    Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Il
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gunnar West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. West works at Ear Nose and Throat Care in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. West’s profile.

    Dr. West has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

