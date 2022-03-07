Dr. Gunnar West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gunnar West, MD
Overview
Dr. Gunnar West, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Il and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster, Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Locations
Ear Nose Throat Care PA2448 W ILLINOIS AVE, Dallas, TX 75233 Directions (214) 330-7028
Hospital Affiliations
- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy and very relief with the care Dr. West provided me with the arching ear I had for months. He was very polite and instructed me properly how to clean my ears right. I have highly recommended all my friends and family to get the care with him. Thank you.
About Dr. Gunnar West, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1831196534
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Tripler Army Ctr
- Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Il
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West has seen patients for Ear Ache, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. West speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.