Dr. Gunnar Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gunnar Gibson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gunnar Gibson, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Gibson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gibson Dermatology4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 202, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 227-4323Monday7:45am - 4:00pmTuesday7:45am - 4:00pmWednesday7:45am - 4:00pmThursday7:45am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
Dr. Gibson is very knowledgeable and professional. He treats every patient with care and makes you feel like your needs are important to him. Would highly recommend giving his office a call!
About Dr. Gunnar Gibson, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1427043595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Nail and Nail Bed Infection and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.