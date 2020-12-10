See All Plastic Surgeons in Erie, PA
Dr. Gunnar Bergqvist, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Gunnar Bergqvist, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Bergqvist works at Plastic Surgery Center Of Pa in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic Surgery Center Of Pa
    410 Cranberry St Ste 310, Erie, PA 16507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 480-8220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Abdominal Hernia
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Large Breasts
Lip Cancer
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Microdermabrasion
Pulmonary Disease
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2020
    Excellent doctor.
    — Dec 10, 2020
    About Dr. Gunnar Bergqvist, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649216524
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
