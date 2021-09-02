See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Dermatology
Dr. Gunjan Modi, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. 

Dr. Modi works at Bay Ridge Skin/Cancer Derm PC in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Plano Dermatology
    6100 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 (972) 378-0620
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2
    Envision Imaging of Plano
    6957 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 (972) 378-0620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Ambetter

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2021
    J Stripland — Sep 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gunjan Modi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356589204
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gunjan Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Modi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Modi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Modi works at Bay Ridge Skin/Cancer Derm PC in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Modi’s profile.

    Dr. Modi has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

