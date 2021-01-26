Dr. Gunjan Gholkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gholkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gunjan Gholkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Gunjan Gholkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They completed their fellowship with Providence Hospital
Dr. Gholkar works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Heart & Vascular2122 Health Dr SW # 133, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gholkar?
Dr. Gholkar was well aware of my heart condition. She took the time to explain why I was having the symptoms I was having.
About Dr. Gunjan Gholkar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1386922003
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gholkar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gholkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gholkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gholkar works at
Dr. Gholkar has seen patients for Hypertension, Congestive Heart Failure and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gholkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gholkar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gholkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gholkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gholkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.