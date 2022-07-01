Dr. Gunjan Bhatnagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatnagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gunjan Bhatnagar, MD
Overview
Dr. Gunjan Bhatnagar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bhatnagar works at
Locations
Alive Acupuncture Clinic33 Creek Rd Ste 270, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 559-1099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhatnagar is caring and professional! I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Gunjan Bhatnagar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Chinese and Hindi
- 1962403667
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatnagar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatnagar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatnagar speaks Chinese and Hindi.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatnagar.
