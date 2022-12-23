See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD

Psychiatry
4 (42)
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Psychoanalytic Institute

Dr. Reddy works at Gundu Reddy in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gundu Reddy
    104 W 40th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (854) 205-5253
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gundu Reddy
    14 Wall St Fl 20, New York, NY 10005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 401-6675
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • MidHudson Regional Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Kleptomania Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Dec 23, 2022
She was very nice & understanding. Answering all of questions clearly, not sugar coating anything. giving me options. And her staff were super sweet and fun. Thank you for everything....
Carlos Cruz — Dec 23, 2022
About Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • English, French and Telugu
  • 1215234109
Education & Certifications

  • New York University Psychoanalytic Institute
  • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Elmhurst Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
  • Psychiatry
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

