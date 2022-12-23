Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Psychoanalytic Institute
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Gundu Reddy104 W 40th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10018 Directions (854) 205-5253Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Gundu Reddy14 Wall St Fl 20, New York, NY 10005 Directions (585) 401-6675Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was very nice & understanding. Answering all of questions clearly, not sugar coating anything. giving me options. And her staff were super sweet and fun. Thank you for everything....
About Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- New York University Psychoanalytic Institute
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Elmhurst Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
