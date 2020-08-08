Dr. Gundeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gundeep Singh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Timothy M Marshall MD PC5170 E Glenn St Ste 160, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 298-7900
- Benson Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
He became my cardiologist when his partner left and I have no complaints. He makes me feel like he has been my cardiologist all along. He makes you feel at home and treat you like a family, so there is warmth in the conversation like he truly cares for you. I always recommend him to patient's and family whenever they ask for a heart doctor.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Arabic and Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
