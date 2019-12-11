Overview

Dr. Gundars Katlaps, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Med College Of Virginia / Vcu



Dr. Katlaps works at USF Health Cardiothoracic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.