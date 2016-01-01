Dr. Punjwani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulzar Punjwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gulzar Punjwani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Ataxia and Muscle Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8303 Southwest Fwy Ste 111, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (832) 755-2077
-
2
Trumen Physicians and Associates Pllc2626 S Loop W Ste 265, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 796-9955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Punjwani?
About Dr. Gulzar Punjwani, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255686895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punjwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punjwani has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Ataxia and Muscle Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punjwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Punjwani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punjwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punjwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punjwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.