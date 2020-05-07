Dr. Minocha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gulshan Minocha, MD
Overview
Dr. Gulshan Minocha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Jackson County Hospital District.
Locations
Red River Clinic1707 E Red River St, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 572-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Jackson County Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My Dr. is a wonderful physician. I have been his patient for over 31 years. He does not schedule patients on top of each other. He allow at least 15 min with each patient. He listens to what you have to say. He is a great at diagnostics. I love the fact that if I have a problem I can call his office, talk to his nurse and she will tell him my concerns and she will get back to me. If I need to come in he will tell me. I see him scheduled every 3 months and as needed
About Dr. Gulshan Minocha, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Internal Medicine
