Dr. Gulrukh Saleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gulrukh Saleem, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Saleem works at
Locations
-
1
Loudoun Rheumatology Center19500 Sandridge Way Ste 170, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 723-3398
-
2
Jack R Lichtenstein LLC205 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 263-6910
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Saleem for a little over 2 years. After experiencing a debilitating bout of pain and stiffness that could not be ascribed to any cause, even with bloodwork, a diagnosis of RA and treatment began. My symptoms went away and we have begun to reduce the meds with the goal of stopping altogether. Over time, Dr. Saleem has warmed to me as a patient, for which I am pleased, but most of all I appreciate her expertise and the result she has helped me to achieve.
About Dr. Gulrukh Saleem, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1750376562
Education & Certifications
- U Vt-Fletcher Allen Hosp
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson
- UMDNJ
- King Edward Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
