Overview

Dr. Gulnara Tarpe, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Tarpe works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.