Dr. Gulnar Poorsattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poorsattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gulnar Poorsattar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gulnar Poorsattar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Poorsattar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Camarillo Office400 Camarillo Ranch Rd Ste 204, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 482-5550
-
2
Oxnard Office1700 Lombard St # 115, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 482-5550
-
3
Ventura Office3160 Telegraph Rd Ste 101, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 482-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poorsattar?
Dr. P is extremely intelligent and knowledgeable, kind and caring. She was my Endo for the 5 years I lived in Cali. If you think the wait is a bit long to see her, that's because she takes the time to listen and discuss the proper course of treatment with all her patients. So when it's your turn, you know she's being thorough. I always felt very well taken care of with her. If I hadn't moved away, she would still be my doc. I miss her.
About Dr. Gulnar Poorsattar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1033264999
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Rockford
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poorsattar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poorsattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poorsattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poorsattar works at
Dr. Poorsattar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poorsattar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poorsattar speaks Persian and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Poorsattar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poorsattar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poorsattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poorsattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.