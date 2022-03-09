Overview

Dr. Guldeniz Doganay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Doganay works at Dr. Traube Marush Plawes in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.