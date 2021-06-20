Dr. Gulam Manji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gulam Manji, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gulam Manji, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Manji works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Admitting Hospitals
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Dr Manji is very effective as an oncologist but can be lax in his scheduling and other responsibilities. I would recommend him as long as you keep after him.
- 13 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Albany Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Manji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manji works at
Dr. Manji has seen patients for Nausea and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Manji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.