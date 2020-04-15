See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Milpitas, CA
Dr. Gul Zikria, MD

Gynecology
3 (10)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Gul Zikria, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Zikria works at Gul Zikria MD in Milpitas, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gul A Zikria MD FACOG
    1109 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA 95035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 946-2756
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 15, 2020
    Dr. Zikria is the most compassionate Doctor I have ever had. I have been his patient for 24 years. He delivered my son. Has been my obgyn and my cosmetic Dr. Everyone I have recommended loves him. I have recently had IPL and Co2 laser. My skin looks amazing. I highly recommend seeing him.
    Cindy D — Apr 15, 2020
    About Dr. Gul Zikria, MD

    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Persian, Persian, Spanish, Turkish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1275565731
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Medical School - M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
