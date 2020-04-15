Dr. Zikria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gul Zikria, MD
Overview
Dr. Gul Zikria, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Washington Hospital.
Locations
Gul A Zikria MD FACOG1109 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 946-2756Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zikria is the most compassionate Doctor I have ever had. I have been his patient for 24 years. He delivered my son. Has been my obgyn and my cosmetic Dr. Everyone I have recommended loves him. I have recently had IPL and Co2 laser. My skin looks amazing. I highly recommend seeing him.
About Dr. Gul Zikria, MD
- Gynecology
- English, French, Persian, Persian, Spanish, Turkish and Vietnamese
- 1275565731
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - Georgetown University
- Rutgers Medical School - M.D.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
