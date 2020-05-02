Overview

Dr. Gul Khan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tx A&M University



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.