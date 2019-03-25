Dr. Gul Dadlani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gul Dadlani, MD
Dr. Gul Dadlani, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 4, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor and deals with PH. We followed doctor Dadlani from Tampa to Orlando when he relocated. Hope this helps to validate the confidence we have in him. Besides, my daughter would never would have wanted to see anyone else.
About Dr. Gul Dadlani, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952348120
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
