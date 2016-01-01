Dr. Grodecki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guirlette Grodecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guirlette Grodecki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps.
Dr. Grodecki works at
Philadelphia Va Medical Center3900 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 823-5800
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326142514
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Aria Health - Frankford Campus
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Grodecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
