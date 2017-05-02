Dr. Guiragos Minassian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minassian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guiragos Minassian, MD
Dr. Guiragos Minassian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Sch.
Dr. Minassian works at
Calvin Ezrin MD A Medical Corporation18372 Clark St Ste 226, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 708-8044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I am a nurse i know a good doctor when i see one. Dr. Minassian has been our family pediatrician for the last 6 years. He takes the time to listen, answer questions and explain things in great detail. He has a calm aura both my kids are very comfortable around him; he is very good with kids.
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1871681817
- White Memorial Medical Center
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Yerevan State Med Sch
- Pediatrics
Dr. Minassian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minassian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minassian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minassian works at
Dr. Minassian speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Minassian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minassian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minassian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minassian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.