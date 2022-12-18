See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Pediatric Cardiology
55 years of experience
Dr. Guillermo Young, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE.

Dr. Young works at GUILLERMO A YOUNG, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Guillermo A. Young MD Inc.
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 402, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 953-9926

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Coronary Angiogram
Tilt Table Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Coronary Angiogram
Tilt Table Testing

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr. Young did my daughter Rosie Dumas VSD repair at 8 months old 26 yrs ago she passed her SATs with a 1350; 1400 is a perfect...she's now a assistant Teacher she received that NATIONAL SOCIETY SCHOOL OF SCHOLAR AWARD OF ANTELOPE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL...DR. YOUNG HAS DONE A BEAUTIFUL JOB WITH MY DAUGHTER...THE VSD REPAIR WAS SO SUCCESSFUL...I LOVE THIS MAN FOR KEEPING MY BABY ALIVE...HIM AN HIS STAFF WAS SO RE ASSURING THERE CONFEDENCE KEPT ME STRONG FOR MY DAUGHTER SO PROUD OF HER..NOTHING STOOD IN HER WAY
    Shenique Thompson Dumas — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Guillermo Young, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811917032
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at GUILLERMO A YOUNG, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

