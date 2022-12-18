Dr. Guillermo Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Young, MD
Dr. Guillermo Young, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE.
Guillermo A. Young MD Inc.1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 402, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 953-9926
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Young did my daughter Rosie Dumas VSD repair at 8 months old 26 yrs ago she passed her SATs with a 1350; 1400 is a perfect...she's now a assistant Teacher she received that NATIONAL SOCIETY SCHOOL OF SCHOLAR AWARD OF ANTELOPE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL...DR. YOUNG HAS DONE A BEAUTIFUL JOB WITH MY DAUGHTER...THE VSD REPAIR WAS SO SUCCESSFUL...I LOVE THIS MAN FOR KEEPING MY BABY ALIVE...HIM AN HIS STAFF WAS SO RE ASSURING THERE CONFEDENCE KEPT ME STRONG FOR MY DAUGHTER SO PROUD OF HER..NOTHING STOOD IN HER WAY
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811917032
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.