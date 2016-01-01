Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillermo Vazquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Vazquez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Guillermo Vazquez M.d. PA1435 W 49th Pl Ste 206, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 557-5355
-
2
Conviva Care Center4410 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 827-2002
-
3
Community Clinical Center Inc.1840 W 49th St Ste 105, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 245-3247
-
4
Wellmax Health Medical Centers LLC755 E 9TH ST, Hialeah, FL 33010 Directions (305) 805-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vazquez?
About Dr. Guillermo Vazquez, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770592933
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazquez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazquez works at
Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vazquez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.