Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Guillermo Valenzuela MD PA140 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-2338
Key Biscayne Pediatric Associates Inc240 Crandon Blvd Ste 212, Key Biscayne, FL 33149 Directions (305) 361-8775
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Valenzuela is committed to the well being of his patients. He is thorough and empathic at the same time. He listens and actually looks at you while he speaks and explains every step of the way clearly. We is humane. He is pleasant and nice, and uptodate with the latest technology in his center. He has helped me with my back condition. Thanks to his commitment, and his diligence I am not disabled. He is the best rheumatologist and the best clinician I have ever met. I am forever thankful.
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Creole, Italian and Spanish
- 1245252402
- Cornell U/Northshore Hospital
- Our Lady Of Mercy/Ny Med College
- Our Lady Of Mercy/Ny Med College
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Dr. Valenzuela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valenzuela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valenzuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valenzuela has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenzuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valenzuela speaks Creole, Italian and Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenzuela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenzuela.
