Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torre-Amione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico Y Estudios Superiores De Monterry-Monterrery and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Torre-Amione works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torre-Amione?
Dr. Torre is one of the kindest physician in this group. He talks to the patient and not at the patient. He has total respect for those of us suffering in heart failure. Thank God for him.
About Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1821024019
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Houston Texas
- Internal Medicine/Cardiology Methodist Hospital Houston
- The University of Chicago Chicago Illinois
- Instituto Tecnologico Y Estudios Superiores De Monterry-Monterrery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torre-Amione has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torre-Amione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Torre-Amione using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Torre-Amione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torre-Amione works at
Dr. Torre-Amione speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Torre-Amione. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torre-Amione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torre-Amione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torre-Amione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.