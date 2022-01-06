Overview

Dr. Guillermo San Roman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Deer Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. San Roman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Deer Park in Deer Park, NY with other offices in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.