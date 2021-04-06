Dr. Guillermo Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Salinas, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Salinas, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Institute Technical De Monterrey|Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center and Starr County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart100 E Ridge Rd Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Knapp Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Salinas scores 5 stars. His staff scores negative 20 stars. When you try to call a doctor all day and get busy schedule and you go in and 4 people are sitting there and no one is talking or answering phone. They were suppose to fax info that dr wanted test done immediately. Nothing. Called next day and was on hold for 40minutes. Said they would fax. That was 2 hours ago and still nothing. My husband is getting weaker. Office manager will not answer either. Dr Salinas you need to do something.
About Dr. Guillermo Salinas, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215065529
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Cardiovascular Disease|Utmb
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Internal Medicine
- Institute Technical De Monterrey|Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
