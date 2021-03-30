Overview

Dr. Guillermo Rodriguez, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese, Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Illinois Oncology Ltd in Swansea, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.