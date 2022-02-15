Overview

Dr. Guillermo Reyes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Reyes works at Cardiology/San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.