Dr. Guillermo Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Locations
Wellmed At Morgan2922 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 887-6601
Wellmed At Greenwood1620 S Padre Island Dr Ste 600, Corpus Christi, TX 78416 Directions (361) 206-0737
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramirez was very knowledgeable about my care, medications and changes that needed to occur so that i could have a positive outcome. He was an attentive listener to my healthcare needs. Dr. Ramirez is a no nonsense doc. Thank you Dr. Ramirez
About Dr. Guillermo Ramirez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427024322
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
