Dr. Guillermo Portillo, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Guillermo Portillo, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Portillo works at Potomac Psychiatry in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Potomac Psychiatry
    5920 HUBBARD DR, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 984-9791
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2021
    Excellent doctor but smug, does not understand the little people and the fact that he charges an arm and a leg is a detraction. Perhaps they should lose some staff to lower their prices to make it more affordable and attainable
    About Dr. Guillermo Portillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821252271
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Rochester Medical Ctr.
    • Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
    • Temple University Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Portillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Portillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Portillo works at Potomac Psychiatry in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Portillo’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Portillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

