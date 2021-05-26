Dr. Guillermo Portillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Portillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Portillo, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Locations
Potomac Psychiatry5920 HUBBARD DR, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 984-9791
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor but smug, does not understand the little people and the fact that he charges an arm and a leg is a detraction. Perhaps they should lose some staff to lower their prices to make it more affordable and attainable
About Dr. Guillermo Portillo, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1821252271
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Ctr.
- Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Portillo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Portillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portillo.
