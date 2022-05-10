See All General Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Guillermo Ponce De Leon, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Guillermo Ponce De Leon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University Med Center

Dr. Ponce De Leon works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Office
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 490, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
  2. 2
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 810, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200
  3. 3
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 255-6300
  4. 4
    Southwest Surgical Associates
    16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 360, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 491-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Guillermo Ponce De Leon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609961697
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Ponce De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponce De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ponce De Leon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ponce De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ponce De Leon has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponce De Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponce De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponce De Leon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ponce De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ponce De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

