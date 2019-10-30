Dr. Pinzon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillermo Pinzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Pinzon, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from U Natl de Colombia, Bogota and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Pinzon works at
Locations
Dr Guillermo A Pinzon MD PA1810 Murchison Dr Ste 40, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 592-8680
Dr. Guillermo Pinzon1221 N Cotton St Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 592-7662
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by metabolism and pituitary issues since 2016. He is old but knows what is doing. He just forgets sometimes medical history but he read in detail everytime to remember the patient progress, make regular bloodwork, and their staff are wonderful and helpful with medications, paperwork for court, Texas benefits, bill, lab reasonable payments, etc. I mean they are very upstanding people. You dont see that around any other doctors office. Few endocrinologits in el El Paso. I was desperate after b3ing referred as soon as possible. He was the quickest available to check on me. No regreted it. Thank god I found him. I really appreciated their work.
About Dr. Guillermo Pinzon, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 63 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790774321
Education & Certifications
- NY Med Coll Hosp
- VA Western New York Healthcare System of Buffalo
- EJ Meyer Meml Hosp
- U Natl de Colombia, Bogota
- Nuclear Medicine
