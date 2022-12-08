Dr. Guillermo Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They completed their residency with University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
Locations
-
1
Advanced Vein Care Clinic5015 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 664-0360Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I seriously have nothing negative to say about Dr. Perez and his staff. Everything was handled in a timely manner and professionally. Dr. Perez was amazing and I am beyond happy with the service provided by him, his staff and DHR. Thank you Dr. Perez!
About Dr. Guillermo Perez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1174609564
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.