Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO is an Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Urology (Henderson)9053 S Pecos Rd Ste 2900, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 735-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Las Vegas Urology (Las Vegas)7500 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-0727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patino is an excellent urologist, surgeon. He was definitely there in my hour of need. Makes himself available, also very honest and direct !
About Dr. Guillermo Patino, DO
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1356469761
Education & Certifications
- 1980
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Urology
