Dr. Guillermo Pasarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Pasarin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sunrise, FL.
Dr. Pasarin works at
Locations
Steward ANNP Neurology Center3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 321-1776
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In seeking surgical opinion for a much-needed ACDF, I found a comfort level while in consultations with Dr. Pasarin. He was thorough in my evaluation and all testing necessary prior to having performed my surgery. I found his opinion to be skillfully cautious and in-line with my present symptoms/condition. I am currently well-progressed with my recovery and grateful that Dr. Pasarin was able to successfully eradicate my debilitating pain. His office was uniquely responsive to my pre and post-surgical inquiries and needs. Randy, his assistant, was efficient and accessible, as were both PAs, Jill and Helen -- all returned my phonecalls in fast time, including Dr. Pasarin himself. I am relieved to know that I was in the most capable hands from start to finish in this process.
About Dr. Guillermo Pasarin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Neurosurgery
