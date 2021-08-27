See All Neurosurgeons in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Guillermo Pasarin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Guillermo Pasarin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sunrise, FL. 

Dr. Pasarin works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward ANNP Neurology Center
    3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 321-1776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Disc Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Surgery Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 27, 2021
    In seeking surgical opinion for a much-needed ACDF, I found a comfort level while in consultations with Dr. Pasarin. He was thorough in my evaluation and all testing necessary prior to having performed my surgery. I found his opinion to be skillfully cautious and in-line with my present symptoms/condition. I am currently well-progressed with my recovery and grateful that Dr. Pasarin was able to successfully eradicate my debilitating pain. His office was uniquely responsive to my pre and post-surgical inquiries and needs. Randy, his assistant, was efficient and accessible, as were both PAs, Jill and Helen -- all returned my phonecalls in fast time, including Dr. Pasarin himself. I am relieved to know that I was in the most capable hands from start to finish in this process.
    Judith G. — Aug 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Guillermo Pasarin, MD
    About Dr. Guillermo Pasarin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669467924
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Pasarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pasarin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pasarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pasarin works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pasarin’s profile.

    Dr. Pasarin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasarin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasarin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

