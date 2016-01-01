See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.

Dr. Padilla Pineda works at Shreveport Infectious Disease in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shreveport Infectious Disease
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 750, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Cryptococcosis
Endocarditis
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Infection Management
Infectious Diseases
Meningitis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124229265
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Richmond Medical Center - Staten Island, New York
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF EL SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Guillermo Padilla Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padilla Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Padilla Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Padilla Pineda works at Shreveport Infectious Disease in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Padilla Pineda’s profile.

Dr. Padilla Pineda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla Pineda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padilla Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

