Overview

Dr. Guillermo Montanez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Montanez works at Guillermo L. Montanez, MD in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.