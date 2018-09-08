Overview

Dr. Guillermo Latiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Latiff works at Rio Grande Urology in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.