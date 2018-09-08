Dr. Guillermo Latiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Latiff, MD
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Latiff, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Latiff works at
Locations
Rio Grande Urology7420 Remcon Cir Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7548
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Latiff has been treating my son since birth. I 100% trust all his decisions. He can be very blunt at times, but I like that he gets straight to the point. I have taken my son to other urologists in other cities and they do not compare to his knowledge and level of expertise
About Dr. Guillermo Latiff, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1780656843
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latiff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Latiff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.