Dr. Guillermo Higa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guillermo Higa, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Guillermo Higa, MD6422 E Speedway Blvd Ste 150, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 444-4034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I would give him 20/10 if I could. I had to have an emergency bowel resection surgery and he made me feel so at ease. He answered all of my questions (and many follow up questions) and was kind and understanding (and even a little funny, which I appreciate).
About Dr. Guillermo Higa, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871763540
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- General Surgery
Dr. Higa speaks Spanish.
