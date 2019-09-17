Overview

Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Hidalgo works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth Cty, NC and Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.