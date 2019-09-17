See All Pediatric Nephrologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Hidalgo works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth Cty, NC and Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Nephrology
    19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-4860
  2. 2
    Albemarle Pediatric Associates
    1141 N Road St Ste M, Elizabeth Cty, NC 27909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 384-2590
  3. 3
    Vidant Medical Annex
    600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-4965
  4. 4
    Ecu Pediatric Dental Clinic
    2150 Herbert Ct, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-4965

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2019
    Dr. Hidalgo is the best! I appreciated his experience, concern and sense of humor. He really cared for my daughter. Unfortunately we no longer have him as a doc since we moved out of state. He was definitely our favorite doctor & my daughter has had a lot of doctors in her young 2 years. He wasn't above calling you from his cell or offering it if needed when she was hospitalized, etc. I believe he was a Pediatrician in years past & has that foundational knowledge base which was reassuring. He really listened to us as parents and got to the root of her problems. You won't find a better Nephrologist for your child.
    — Sep 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD
    About Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548207038
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY-Dwnst
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • State University of New York (SUNY)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Evangelical University of El Salvador
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Hidalgo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidalgo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hidalgo speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    Dr. Hidalgo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hidalgo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

