Dr. Guillermo Gubbins, MD
Dr. Guillermo Gubbins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Gastro Health - Coral Gables475 Biltmore Way Ste 207A, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 662-6170
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr gubbins and his staff maritza and Amy are truly professionals in handling your needs that care for their patients; from day one they show so much respect and took care of everything fast. 100 percent recommend
About Dr. Guillermo Gubbins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- Cayetano Heredia Peruvian University
Dr. Gubbins has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gubbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
