Overview

Dr. Guillermo Guardia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Guardia works at Kathleen Moltz, MD in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.