Dr. Guillermo Guardia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Guardia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Guardia works at
Locations
Endocrine & Diabetes Care Center Inc.2100 W Central Ave Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 537-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Confirmed surgery results. Explained in detail the next steps needed to sustain good health.
About Dr. Guillermo Guardia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1902866387
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guardia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guardia accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
