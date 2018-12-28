Overview

Dr. Guillermo Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Galveston, TX. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Gomez works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.