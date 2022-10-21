Dr. Guillermo Donate, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Donate, DPM
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Donate, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Locations
American Foot & Ankle Clinic of Tampa Bay2621 Windguard Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-0213Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donate is a great podiatrist. He and his staff are very personable and kind.
About Dr. Guillermo Donate, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891800066
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Va Hospital
- Tampa VA Hosp
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Oberlin College
- Foot Surgery
