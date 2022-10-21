See All Podiatric Surgeons in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Guillermo Donate, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Guillermo Donate, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.

Dr. Donate works at American Foot & Ankle Clinic of Tampa Bay in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    American Foot & Ankle Clinic of Tampa Bay
    2621 Windguard Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 994-0213
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Callosities, Hereditary Painful Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  Callus
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  Claw Toe
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  Corn
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  Dropfoot
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Edema Chevron Icon
  Edema
Exostoses Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
  Fibroma
Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gas Gangrene Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  Injuries
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Macrodactyly of the Foot Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Necrosis Chevron Icon
  Necrosis
Necrotizing Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  Neuromas
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Recluse Spider Bites Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  Turf Toe
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  Wounds
Xerosis Chevron Icon
  Xerosis
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Donate is a great podiatrist. He and his staff are very personable and kind.
    Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Guillermo Donate, DPM
    About Dr. Guillermo Donate, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891800066
    Education & Certifications

    • Tampa Va Hospital
    • Tampa VA Hosp
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    • Oberlin College
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guillermo Donate, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donate works at American Foot & Ankle Clinic of Tampa Bay in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Donate’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Donate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

