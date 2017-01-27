Overview

Dr. Guillermo Castellvi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.