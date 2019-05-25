See All Neurologists in National City, CA
Dr. Guillermo Cantu-Reyna, MD

Neurology
4 (4)
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Guillermo Cantu-Reyna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Cantu-Reyna works at La Maestra Community Clinic in National City, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and Chula Vista, CA.

Locations

    La Maestra Comm Health Ctr - National City
    217 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 280-4213
    La Maestra Family Clinic Inc
    4060 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 280-4213
    Reyna, Guillermo MD - Cantu-reyna Guillermo MD
    46 Third Ave Ste E, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 476-0888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Guillermo Cantu-Reyna, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447389101
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cantu-Reyna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantu-Reyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantu-Reyna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantu-Reyna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantu-Reyna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

