Dr. Cantu-Reyna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillermo Cantu-Reyna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Cantu-Reyna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Cantu-Reyna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
La Maestra Comm Health Ctr - National City217 Highland Ave, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 280-4213
-
2
La Maestra Family Clinic Inc4060 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92105 Directions (619) 280-4213
-
3
Reyna, Guillermo MD - Cantu-reyna Guillermo MD46 Third Ave Ste E, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 476-0888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantu-Reyna?
He explains everything in detail. Lets you ask questions. Very likeable
About Dr. Guillermo Cantu-Reyna, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447389101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantu-Reyna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantu-Reyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantu-Reyna works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantu-Reyna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantu-Reyna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantu-Reyna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantu-Reyna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.