Overview

Dr. Guillermo Bethencourt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Bethencourt works at Middlesex Monmouth Gastroenterology in Old Bridge, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.