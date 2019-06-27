Dr. Guillermo Jose Bernal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Jose Bernal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Guillermo Jose Bernal, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.
Bucks Rehabilitation Specialists770 Newtown Yardley Rd Ste 225, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 968-4901Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- PPO Plus
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
wonderful experience
About Dr. Guillermo Jose Bernal, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912904137
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
